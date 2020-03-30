Antioch Council to consider temporary moratorium on evictions during special meeting Tuesday night

Will also discuss potential moratorium on rental increases and new fees

By Allen Payton

At the urging of residents’ concerns who submitted comments for last week’s council meeting, and were read aloud by City Clerk Arne Simonsen, and in response to the governor’s stay at home order, the Antioch City Council will consider an urgency ordinance placing a moratorium on temporary evictions during a special meeting, Tuesday night, March 31, 2020. (See agenda, here: ACC033120Special)

In the council agenda, it reads, “It is recommended that the City Council… adopt the urgency ordinance enacting a temporary moratorium on evictions for residential and commercial tenants financially impacted by the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (“COVID-19”).”

According to the staff report, “The Ordinance applies to nonpayment eviction notices and unlawful detainer actions based on such notices, that are served or filed on or after March 16, 2020 and until the expiration of this Ordinance. The Ordinance is currently set to expire on May 31, 2020, or the expiration of the local emergency or the Governor’s proclamation of a state of emergency, whichever is later. The City Council can take further action at a later date if it determines that the moratorium needs to be extended.”

Furthermore, “The Ordinance requires tenants to inform landlords in writing of their inability to pay full rent within 14 days after rent is due after they become aware of a substantial decrease in household income or business income or out-of-pocket medical expenses that would prevent them from paying full rent.”

The staff report also explains that “a four-fifths (4/5) vote of the City Council is required for approval.”

The council meeting will be held virtually, as the council members and staff stay at home, and can be viewed on Comcast Cable Channel 24 beginning at 7:00 p.m.



