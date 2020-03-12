The following was sent out by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce Thursday afternoon:

Dear Chamber Supporters and Friends of the 2019 Awardees,

It is with understanding and regret that we must reschedule the March 13, 2020 Inaugural Gala. We have been closely monitoring the State and County updates with regard to the COVID-19 Virus. In order for us to participate in the health and safety of our community, and comply with the state recommendations, we have made the decision to postpone this incredible event.

We thank you for your understanding and look forward to celebrating with you on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Lone Tree Golf Course to honor our award recipients. We hope that you will allow us to apply your tickets to the upcoming event. This will help us cover the cost of food and flowers associated with cancelling the March 13th event and for the September 25th celebration.

Sincerely,

Richard Pagano, President and CEO

Antioch Chamber of Commerce



