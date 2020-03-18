Antioch businesses open during the shelter in place
The following business in Antioch are open during the three-week shelter in place. Be sure to contact them for their products or services, to order your food for delivery, take out or to go.
Please check back as we will continue to update this list. To have your business added to the list, please email info@antiochherald.com with your business name, address, phone number and either website or Facebook page address.
We’re all in this together. So, let’s be sure to support each other during this critical time and Shop Local!
Allen Payton, Publisher
Restaurants
Solid Rock Café – 422 W. 2nd Street – (925) 481-2706
Freddy B’s BBQ – 1803 W 10th Street – (925) 732-3113
Guadalajara Taqueria – 607 W. 2nd Street – (925) 354-0051
Hillcrest Restaurant & Taphouse – 2709 Hillcrest Ave – (925) 522-2222
Rick’s on Second – 619 W. 2nd Street – (925) 757-5500
RiverTown Sweets – 615 W. 2nd Street – (925) 778-1066
The Red Caboose – 210 Fulton Shipyard Road – (925) 777-1921. Full menu for lunch & dinner. 11am-7pm. To Go or Delivery.
Togo’s – 2735 Hillcrest Avenue – (925) 978-1400
Tony’s Beer Garden – 809 W. 2nd Street – (925) 754-0263 – will be staying open for pick up orders only. 11-6. Wraps, salads, burgers, wings, etc.
Pet Food
Fin-Tastik – 210 G Street – (925) 978-0880 – curbside service
Somersville Pet Supply – 2643 Somersville Road – (925) 978-9338
Medical
Deer Valley Chiropractic – 3381 Deer Valley Road – (925) 757-7571
Rivertown Chiropractic – 215 G Street – (925) 494-0249
Automotive
Affordable Tire Center – 11 Wilbur Avenue – (925) 779-1006
Auto Diagnostic & Repair – 810 W 10th Street – 925-778-3221
Auto Tek – 2201 A Street – (925) 778-7251 Open until 5:30 pm
Blue Chip Muffler – 802 W. 10th Street – (925) 754-3636
Antioch Muffler – 800 A Street – 925 757 1322
Roesbery Car Care (AAA Approved Auto Repair Shop)
100 Railroad Ave, Antioch – 925-778-6316
Mon-Saturday 8am-5:30 pm
General Auto Repair, Smog, Diagnostic, Oil Changes, Brakes & Tires
We offer pick-up and delivery of your vehicle if you are not comfortable leaving your home.
Car is sanitized before and after service of vehicle. Discounts during this time are as follows:
10% off service of $250 or more* 12% off service of $500 or more* 15% off service of $750 or more* – *Cannot be combined with any other offers.
Financial & Legal
Temen & Kaiser CPAs – 2730 Lone Tree Way, #4. (925) 757-2661 – are drop off only. Ask for Rick.
Law Offices of Matthew Hart – 3432 Hillcrest Ave Ste 125 – (925) 754-2000
Other Businesses
Service Pros Plumbers 925-753-5600
Dr. Wattz Electric – (925) 595-6518
Diablo Boiler & Steam Inc. – repairs and services non-residential boilers, keeping hot water, heat and/or steam processes going for hospitals, schools, food manufacturers and most restaurants. We are a 24/7 service company 925-776-5089.
Servpro of Antioch – 925-706-0106 – Cleaning and restoration. We Are Open & Ready to Serve.
All Bay Answering Service – 925-779-2700 – 24 Hours A Day 7 Days A Week
ADT Security Services – (925) 864-9749
Brinks Home & Business Security – 925-200-6899
Freedom Alarm Inc. – 925-779-1820
ABC Supply Company – 2701 Verne Robert Circle – 925-779-1437
