Antioch businesses open during the shelter in place

Restaurants

Solid Rock Café – 422 W. 2nd Street – (925) 481-2706

Freddy B’s BBQ – 1803 W 10th Street – (925) 732-3113

Guadalajara Taqueria – 607 W. 2nd Street – (925) 354-0051

Hillcrest Restaurant & Taphouse – 2709 Hillcrest Ave – (925) 522-2222

Rick’s on Second – 619 W. 2nd Street – (925) 757-5500

RiverTown Sweets – 615 W. 2nd Street – (925) 778-1066

The Red Caboose – 210 Fulton Shipyard Road – (925) 777-1921. Full menu for lunch & dinner. 11am-7pm. To Go or Delivery.

Togo’s – 2735 Hillcrest Avenue – (925) 978-1400

Tony’s Beer Garden – 809 W. 2nd Street – (925) 754-0263 – will be staying open for pick up orders only. 11-6. Wraps, salads, burgers, wings, etc.

Pet Food

Fin-Tastik – 210 G Street – (925) 978-0880 – curbside service

Somersville Pet Supply – 2643 Somersville Road – (925) 978-9338

Medical

Deer Valley Chiropractic – 3381 Deer Valley Road – (925) 757-7571

Rivertown Chiropractic – 215 G Street – (925) 494-0249

Automotive

Affordable Tire Center – 11 Wilbur Avenue – (925) 779-1006

Auto Diagnostic & Repair – 810 W 10th Street – 925-778-3221

Auto Tek – 2201 A Street – (925) 778-7251 Open until 5:30 pm

Blue Chip Muffler – 802 W. 10th Street – (925) 754-3636

Antioch Muffler – 800 A Street – 925 757 1322

Roesbery Car Care (AAA Approved Auto Repair Shop)

100 Railroad Ave, Antioch – 925-778-6316

Mon-Saturday 8am-5:30 pm

www.facebook.com/RCCAntioch

General Auto Repair, Smog, Diagnostic, Oil Changes, Brakes & Tires

We offer pick-up and delivery of your vehicle if you are not comfortable leaving your home.

Car is sanitized before and after service of vehicle. Discounts during this time are as follows:

10% off service of $250 or more* 12% off service of $500 or more* 15% off service of $750 or more* – *Cannot be combined with any other offers.

Financial & Legal

Temen & Kaiser CPAs – 2730 Lone Tree Way, #4. (925) 757-2661 – are drop off only. Ask for Rick.

Law Offices of Matthew Hart – 3432 Hillcrest Ave Ste 125 – (925) 754-2000

Other Businesses

Service Pros Plumbers 925-753-5600

Dr. Wattz Electric – (925) 595-6518

Diablo Boiler & Steam Inc. – repairs and services non-residential boilers, keeping hot water, heat and/or steam processes going for hospitals, schools, food manufacturers and most restaurants. We are a 24/7 service company 925-776-5089.

Servpro of Antioch – 925-706-0106 – Cleaning and restoration. We Are Open & Ready to Serve.

All Bay Answering Service – 925-779-2700 – 24 Hours A Day 7 Days A Week

ADT Security Services – (925) 864-9749

Brinks Home & Business Security – 925-200-6899

Freedom Alarm Inc. – 925-779-1820

ABC Supply Company – 2701 Verne Robert Circle – 925-779-1437



