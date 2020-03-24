Amtrak San Joaquins COVID-19 service adjustments

(STOCKTON, Calif.) – March 23, 2020 – The San Joaquins Joint Powers Authority (SJJPA) and Amtrak are working closely with local, state, and federal public health agencies to monitor the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation closely. Following severe travel restrictions along the corridor, Amtrak San Joaquins is reducing service due to the drop in ridership and revenue, while also maintaining appropriate social distancing abilities aboard the trains.

As of March 23, Amtrak San Joaquins ridership is down approximately 70%. To help contain costs and continue to operate essential transportation services for our riders, SJJPA and Amtrak will be making the following operational adjustments, beginning Thursday, March 26, 2020:

Train Service Suspensions: Due to reduced demand, Amtrak San Joaquins trains 701, 702, 703, 704, 714, and 717 will be suspended. We’ve reduced trains with lowest ridership to mitigate the effects on riders still needing to utilize service for essential travel. The suspensions eliminate all direct train service to Lodi and Sacramento. Lodi and Sacramento will continue to be served by Thruway Busses to/from all operating trains.

Suspension of Café Car Service: To eliminate risks from food handling and reduce unnecessary onboard passenger movement, Café Car Service will be suspended. Emergency snack packs and water will be distributed to riders free of charge. SJJPA and Amtrak encourage passengers to prepare ahead of time to bring their own food and drinks.

Closure of Stations: To focus resources on essential transportation functions, the following station lobbies will be closed: Hanford (HNF), Fresno (FNO), Merced (MCD), Modesto (MOD), and Martinez (MTZ). Note: Trains will stop at all closed stations. Bakersfield (BFD), Stockton (SKN), Sacramento (SAC), Emeryville (EMY), and Oakland (OKJ) will operate with reduced staff and hours. Tickets can still be purchased via amtraksanjoaquins.com, Amtrak Mobile App, 1-800-USA-RAIL, and onboard from the conductor with cash.

Reduction in Thruway Bus Service: Amtrak San Joaquins will be suspending all connecting Thruway Bus services to trains that are being suspended. Additionally, Thruway routes with multiple round-trips that are currently underutilized due to the reduction in ridership will be reduced. A summary of continuing bus services can be found below.

The safety of Amtrak San Joaquins’ passengers and employees is our top priority. We continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely, and we are taking action based on guidance from public health experts; that includes restoring service to trains and routes once demand returns. To reduce risk during this operational period, we are:

Enhancing cleaning protocols : We have increased the frequency of cleaning services on our trains and at our stations.

: We have increased the frequency of cleaning services on our trains and at our stations. Increasing disinfectant supplies : We have increased the quantity of sanitizers and disinfectant wipes available for riders and employees on our trains and at our stations.

: We have increased the quantity of sanitizers and disinfectant wipes available for riders and employees on our trains and at our stations. Reinforcing good hygiene practices: We are regularly sharing best practices with employees and customers on ways to protect against communicable diseases.

Get accurate information about Coronavirus and prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html

Summary of Thruway Bus Service:

RT 1 – Bakersfield – Los Angeles – Long Beach/San Pedro – West Los Angeles – Summary as Follows: 1 Round-Trip between Bakersfield and San-Diego via Los Angeles 3 Round-Trips between Bakersfield and Los Angeles 1 Round-Trip between Fresno and Los Angeles with Connection to Pacific Surfliner 1 Northbound One-Way Trip and 2 Southbound One-Way Trips Between Bakersfield and Long Beach/San Pedro 2 Northbound One-Way Trips Between West Los Angeles and Bakersfield and 3 Southbound One-Way Trips Between Bakersfield and Torrance Bus Numbers Still Operating: 5822, 5710, 5810, 5910, 5712, 5812, 5912, 5716, 5816, 5916, 5818, 5811, 5713, 5813, 5715, 5815, 5915, 5719, 5819, 5919, 5885

RT 3 – Stockton – Sacramento – Chico – Redding – 2 Round-Trips Between Stockton-Sacramento-Chico-Redding and 1 Round-Trip Between Stockton-Sacramento-Chico** Bus Numbers Still Operating: 3710, 3810, 3712, 3812, 3716, 3816, 3718 , 3711, 3811, 3713, 3813, 3865, 3715, 3815, 3646, 3819 *All Oakland/Bakersfield trains include connections to/from Sacramento

RT 7 – Martinez – Napa – Santa Rosa – Ukiah – Arcata – 1 Round-Trip Bus Numbers Still Operating: 6313 and 6318

RT 9 – Bakersfield – Barstow – Las Vegas – All Service Suspended

RT 10 – Bakersfield – Oxnard – Ventura – Santa Barbara – 2 Round-Trips Bus Numbers Still Operating: 5612, 5615, 5616, and 5619

RT 12 – Bakersfield – Palmdale – Victorville – 1 Round-Trip Bus Numbers Still Operating: 3410 and 3415

RT 18 – Visalia – Hanford (Train Transfer) – Paso Robles – San Luis Obispo – 1 Round-Trip Bus Numbers Still Operating: 6710/4010 and 6715/4015

RT 19 – Bakersfield – San Bernardino – Palm Springs – Indio – Hemet – 1 Round-Trip Bakersfield to San Bernardino, 1 Round-Trip Bakersfield to Hemet, and 1 Round-Trip Bakersfield to Indio Bus Numbers Still Operating: 5410, 5412, 5416, 5413, 5415, 5419

RT 34 – Stockton – Oakland – San Francisco – All Service Suspended

RT 99 – Emeryville – San Francisco – All Service Suspended* *Passengers traveling to/from San Francisco are encouraged to use BART via Richmond Station. BART will be honoring Amtrak Tickets to/from the Richmond Station through April 4, 2020.





