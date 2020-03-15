All Contra Costa County libraries closing until further notice

By Brooks Converse, Library Public Information Officer

Beginning tomorrow, March 16, all 26 Contra Costa County Library locations will close until further notice as a precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Based on recommendations from the County Health Department, the closures are necessary to encourage social distancing and protect both patrons and staff in the libraries.

All library programs and events as well as community use of meeting rooms are canceled until further notice.

Book drops will remain open, but as materials can carry viruses for several days, patrons are encouraged to keep items until the libraries reopen. The Library will automatically extend due dates on all materials. All overdue fines were eliminated in 2019 and no other negative consequences will result from late items during this closure.

“Closing libraries is a necessary step for the health and safety of our communities,” said County Librarian Melinda Cervantes. “We hope this will help people to avoid further transmission or exposure to the virus.”

Patrons are encouraged to use library services available online including access to eBooks and eAudiobooks with Overdrive/Libby, Enki eBooks, streaming movies through Kanopy and Video Storytime.

For questions about Library services or account information, contact the library via Chat Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call (800) 984-4636.

For the latest information about COVID-19 in Contra Costa County and tips on staying healthy, visit contracostahealth.org.

For more information about library services available online, please visit ccclib.org.



Share this: