Adopt Your Pet of Gold with reduced fees at the Antioch Animal Shelter March 14-21, cats $10 all month long

Spring Hospital Day Saturday, March 21

By Antioch Friends of Animal Services

During the period of Saturday, March 14th through Saturday, March 21st Antioch Friends of Animal Services (FOAS) will sponsor reduced adoption fees of $17 for all dogs. Antioch residents will need to purchase a one-year dog license at time of adoption. Antioch FOAS will also sponsor reduced adoption fees on all kittens under one-year-old.

Qualified Adopters will be responsible for the $17 adoption fees, which include: spay/neuter, microchip and age appropriate vaccinations.

Cats one-year-old and over have a $10 Adoption Fee the entire month of March sponsored by Antioch Animal Services.

Antioch FOAS will be hosting a Spring Hospitality Day in the shelter lobby, 300 L St in Antioch, on Saturday, March 21st from 1 to 4 pm. Antioch FOAS President and Founder, Barbara Sobalvarro will be on hand to greet the public. Refreshments will be served.

 

