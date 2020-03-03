3/17/20 UPDATE: East Bay Regional Park District building facilities closed until April 7, 2020; parks and trails remain open

Issued 3/17/2020

By Dave Mason, East Bay Regional Park District

A “Shelter in Place” order has been issued through Tuesday, April 7, 2020 for six Bay Area counties – San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa, and Alameda – prohibiting non-essential business and directing residents to stay inside their homes and away from others as much as possible.

Based on the “Shelter in Place” order, and by an emergency order of East Bay Regional Park District General Manager, for the health and safety of the public and our employees, Park District environmental education centers, visitor centers, and many of our developed public facilities, including bathrooms, water fountains, and other amenities, are temporarily closed. All Regional Trails are open. Per the “Shelter in Place” order, outdoor activity is allowed, such as walking, hiking, and running – as long as specific social distancing requirements are followed. Studies show outdoor activity benefits physical health and helps reduce stress and anxiety.

The COVID-19 health emergency is an unprecedented and evolving situation. Please be aware, additional precautions and closures may be necessary.

If you do visit a trail in a Regional Park, please follow all Social Distancing Requirements and bring water and hand sanitizer. Due to minimal staffing, bathrooms and water fountains will not be available. Additionally, please do not congregate in parking lots or at trailheads per the “Shelter in Place” social distancing requirements.

“Shelter in Place” Order Social Distancing Requirements:

Maintain at least six-foot social distancing from other individuals

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as frequently as possible, or use hand sanitizer

Cover coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not hands)

Regularly clean high-touch surfaces

Not shaking hands

We understand the closure of building facilities and amenities may be challenging. Together we can get through this difficult period and ask our visitors to follow all guidelines. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

The health and safety of our employees and the public is our top priority. Temporary closure of some Regional Parks was necessary on Monday, March 16, due to limited staffing and to address “Shelter in Place” order needs.

Please see the FAQ below to answer your most immediate questions.

Can I visit Regional Parks?

Yes, however, only trails will be open for use. All building facilities will be closed, including bathrooms, water fountains, and other amenities. Visitors must follow “Shelter in Place” order social distancing requirements (see above).

What building facilities and amenities are closed?

Building Facilities : Bathrooms, Water Fountains, Visitor Centers and Facilities, Indoor Rental Facilities, Campgrounds, and Swim Facilities.

Visitors Centers/Facilities : Ardenwood Historic Farm (Fremont), Big Break Visitor Center (Oakley), Black Diamond Mines Visitor Center (Antioch), Coyote Hills Visitor Center (Fremont), Crown Beach Crab Cove Visitor Center (Alameda), Garin Barn (Hayward), Sunol Visitor Center (Sunol), Tilden Botanic Garden (Berkeley), Tilden Environmental Education Center (Berkeley), Little Farm (Berkeley).

All Indoor Rental Facilities : Brazilian Room at Tilden Park (Berkeley), Shoreline Room at Martin Luther King Jr. Shoreline (Oakland), Fern Cottage at Kennedy Grove (El Sobrante), Beach House at Lake Temescal (Oakland).

All Campgrounds : Anthony Chabot and Del Valle

All Swim Facilities : Contra Loma, Cull Canyon, Don Castro, Castle Rock, Lake Anza at Tilden, Lake Temescal, Shadow Cliffs, Robert’s Regional Park, Quarry Lakes

What can I expect when visiting a Regional Park during the “Shelter in Place” Order?

Visitors can expect buildings, bathrooms, and water fountains to be closed. There will also be no trash collection, so we are asking all visitors to pack out all trash they bring into Regional Parks (Pack it in, Pack it out). Visitors may also see fewer Park District staff in parks. The Park District will be at minimally required staffing levels while the “Shelter in Place” order is in effect.

What parks are affected?

All Regional Parks are affected by the closure of building facilities and amenities. Trails remain open in the following parks.

Anthony Chabot

Antioch/Oakley Bay Point

Big Break

Bishop Ranch

Black Diamond Mines

Briones

Brushy Peak

Camp Arroyo

Carquinez Strait

Castle Rock

Claremont Canyon

Contra Loma

Coyote Hills

Crockett Hills

Crown Beach Cull Canyon

Del Valle

Diablo Foothills

Don Castro

Dry Creek Pioneer

Dublin Hills

Five Canyons

Garin

Hayward Regional Shoreline

Huckleberry Botanic

Kennedy Grove

Lake Chabot

Las Trampas Leona Canyon

Little Hills Martin Luther King Jr.

McLaughlin Eastshore

Miller/Knox

Mission Peak

Morgan Territory

Ohlone

Oyster Bay

Pleasanton Ridge

Point Isabel

Point Pinole

Quarry Lakes

Radke Martinez

Reinhardt Redwood

Roberts

Round Valley San Pablo Bay

Shadow Cliffs

Sibley

Sobrante Ridge

Sunol

Sycamore Valley

Temescal

Tilden

Vargas Plateau

Waterbird

Wildcat Canyon



