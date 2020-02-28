Want to serve on the county’s Treasury Oversight Committee?

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking an individual with sound knowledge and experience in the field of public and private finance to serve on the Treasury Oversight Committee (Committee) in the Public Representative Seat #3. To be considered, candidates must be County residents, may not be employed by an entity that has contributed to the reelection campaign of the County Treasurer or a member of the Board of Supervisors in the previous three years, may not directly or indirectly raise money for the County Treasurer or a member of the Board of Supervisors while a member of the Committee, and may not work for bond underwriters, bond counsel, security brokerages or dealers, or financial services firms with whom the County Treasurer does business, either during his or her tenure on the committee or for one year after leaving the Committee. (Government Code §27132.3).

The Committee meets at 3:00 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month following each quarter at 625 Court Street, Room B001, Martinez, CA 94553. Each meeting lasts approximately one hour. The Committee’s duties include reviewing and monitoring the County Treasurer’s annual investment policy, and ensuring an annual audit is conducted to determine the County Treasurer is in compliance with Government Code §§27130-27137. The annual audits, meeting agendas and minutes of the Committee are available online. Members of the Committee receive no compensation for their service. The Board of Supervisors will appoint the selected individual to complete the four-year term on May 1, 2020 through April 30, 2024.

Application forms can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling (925) 335-1900 or by clicking on the following link: Application Form. Applications should be returned to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Room 106, County Administration Building, 651 Pine Street, Martinez, CA 94553 no later than Friday, March 27, 2020 by 5 p.m. More information about the Treasury Oversight Committee can be obtained by calling Russell Watts at (925) 957-2888 or visiting the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Treasury Oversight Committee webpage.



