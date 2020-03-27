Want to serve on the county Airport Land Use Commission?

County Board of Supervisors Appointee #1

The County is seeking individuals interested in serving on Contra Costa County’s Airport Land Use Commission (“ALUC”). The Commission’s role and responsibilities are as follows:

Formulate land use policies that restrict the development of lands to assure compatibility with planned operations of public use airports;

Review the general plans of local agencies for consistency with the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan; and

Review proposed modification to the airport master plans for consistency with the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan.

Commission members are expected to attend at least one meeting per month. Regular meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the Department of Conservation and Development Zoning Administrator Room at 30 Muir Road, Martinez, CA 94553. At times there may be additional background studies, occasional field trips and extra meetings. Members shall serve without compensation, and during the term of office, each member shall reside or work in Contra Costa County.

There are seven members on the ALUC. There is currently one vacancy for a commissioner appointed by the Board of Supervisors. Appointed members are required to comply with the Fair Political Practices Commission reporting requirements under State law. The term of office for each member is four years, and or until the appointment of a successor.

Applications can be obtained at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors website www.contracosta.ca.gov/3418, or by calling them at (925) 335-1900. They should be submitted to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, in Room 106 of the County Administration Building at 651 Pine Street, Martinez, CA 94553, or emailed to ClerkoftheBoard@cob.cccounty.us . The deadline to apply is Friday, March 27, 2020.

For further information, please call Jamar Stamps, ALUC staff, with the Department of Conservation & Development, Transportation Planning Division, at (925) 674-7832.



