Two more suspects arrested in 2005 Antioch cold case shooting murder of teen

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

On March 27th, 2005, at around 11:37 PM, 17-year-old Edgar Martinez was sleeping in bed in the 300 block of West 20th Street when two subjects fired multiple rounds into Martinez’s apartment. Martinez was struck in the chest and died on scene from his injuries. The murder was the result of an argument in the 300 block of West 20th Street between Candice Carter (now 39 years old) and a group of men she believed to be rival gang members. After the argument Carter and two other men returned to area and fired the fatal shots into Martinez’s apartment. It was determined that Martinez played no part in the initial argument with Carter.

On January 30, 2020 Carter was taken into custody for this murder. (See related article).

On February 3, 2020 members of the Antioch Police Department brought the cold case to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office to be reviewed. The case was filed, and arrest warrants were issued for the two remaining suspects in this murder. On February 3rd and 4th, two additional arrests were made for the 2005 shooting homicide of Martinez. George Siever (35 years old) was taken into custody followed by today’s arrest of Brian Gray, also 35 years old. Both arrests took place in the City of Antioch without incident.

The Antioch Police Department routinely reviews cold cases in an effort to find justice for the victims of senseless and violent crimes. It is by no mistake that complex cases such as these come to a successful resolution because of an incredible amount of teamwork, professional collaboration, and community outreach. The Antioch Police Department wishes to recognize the important involvement and participation of the community, and the support from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office.

The Antioch Police Department credits advancements in technology and help from the community in solving this 15-year-old murder. The Antioch Police Department expects to make more arrests related to this case in the near future



George Siever & Brian Grey cold case 02-04-20

