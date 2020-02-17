Travis Credit Union to hold free shredding event in Antioch March 7

Take financial wellness into your own hands by bringing sensitive documents to shred at our free community event.

Be Proactive and Protect Yourself Against Identity Theft

WHAT: Travis Credit Union Foundation, with a grant from Contra Costa Census 2020, invites residents of the county to a free community wellness event. Residents are welcome to bring their documents for shredding, enjoy refreshments and also learn about the importance of the Census 2020.

WHERE: Travis Credit Union’s Antioch/Slatten Ranch branch

5819 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA 94531

WHEN: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

WHY: Travis Credit Union Foundation is dedicated to empowering communities to build financial wellness and supports programs designed to reduce financial stress and keep communities safe from financial fraud. Shredding sensitive personal documents is the first step to protecting yourself from identity theft. Also, an accurate population count means the right amount of funding for school, health and housing programs that benefit everyone, which reduces financial stressors. Join the fun – gain knowledge, safely dispose of documents, and meet your community!



Share this: