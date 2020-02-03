The Chamber’s Corner – Fall in Love with Rivertown

By Richard Pagano, CEO, Antioch Chamber of Commerce

Located in historic downtown Antioch, the Rivertown business district is settled along the San Joaquin River at the entrance to the California Delta.

From boutique shops like G St. Mercantile and Bella’s Vintage House, to restaurants like Southern Café and Solid Rock Café, Rivertown is a beautiful place to enjoy an afternoon.

Rivertown is home to many businesses and services like Twin Rivers Insurance at the marina, and Prime Vintage Realty – located in the historic Antioch Lumber Co. building – all of which are within a short walking distance from each other.

Rivertown has a number of fun activities for the entire family; the marina is a great place to take a kayak tour, or to fish from the pier, the Dow Wetlands Preserve’s 472 acres provides lovely trails with wildlife-viewing opportunities, and the historic El Campanil Theatre is sure to have a show you’ll enjoy.

Looking to attend an event? The Rivertown merchants host a variety of community events throughout the year! Visit https://antiochchamber.com/2020antiochrivertownevents/ to see a list of all of the upcoming events.

We’re sure you’ll fall in love with the charm of this historical part of Antioch.



