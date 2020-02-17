Teenage girl dies, two young men injured in solo car crash in Antioch Sunday

By Lieutenant Powell Meads #3917, Antioch Police Field Services

On Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at approximately 4:26 PM, Antioch PD officers were dispatched to the report of a single vehicle collision on James Donlon Blvd. near Hummingbird Drive. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and it’s three occupants near the intersection. An 18-year-old female (passenger) had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene. Two adult males, ages 19 and 20, sustained major but non-life-threatening injuries and were trapped inside the vehicle. Contra Costa Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and extricated the two males. They were subsequently transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Antioch Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Initial indications are that excessive speed contributed to this collision.

This preliminary information is made available by the Field Services Division. Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Officer Prieto at (925) 779-6900 ext 85936 or cprieto@ci.antioch.ca.us. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



