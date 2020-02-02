Teen shot at Deer Valley High Friday night identified, dies Sunday; video of fight and when shooting occurred

Identified by friends and relatives on social media as Jonathan “John John” Parker

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: While I understand the concerns of some about the posting of the video, here and on the Antioch Herald Facebook page, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of Jonathan Parker, while disturbing, it does not show him being shot, but only includes the sounds of the gunshots. Hopefully by sharing the video it will allow those who choose to watch and listen to help identify anyone who was involved and lead to the arrest of the shooter or shooters by the Antioch Police, with whom the video has also been shared. Allen Payton, Publisher.

By Jesus Cano

The 16-year-old male student shot Friday night at Deer Valley High School has passed away from his injuries, the Antioch Unified School District confirmed. He was identified by relatives and friends on social media as Jonathan “John John” Parker. (See related article).

A post on the AUSD Facebook page Sunday afternoon reads as follows:

“Dear AUSD families and the larger Antioch community, On Friday night, following a peaceful athletic event, a DVHS student was shot in the parking lot. The student has since passed away from his injuries. Our hearts and sympathies are with the families during this time of unimaginable pain. We, along with the rest of AUSD, denounce this senseless violence and call on the community to come together to address such vicious brutality. Our children must be taught that solving disagreements with violence is not the answer and that there are other ways to resolve our differences that do not result in the unjust and unnecessary killing of our youth. Finally, we ask that everyone in this community and nearby communities, model the love and peace they hope to create. Grief counselors will be on site tomorrow. With heavy hearts, Stephanie Anello, Superintendent Bukky Oyebade, Principal Deer Valley High School”

At 8:44 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 31, 2020 Antioch police were dispatched to a report of shots fired at the school on Lone Tree Way.

A fight broke out between multiple juveniles after a basketball game between Deer Valley High and Antioch High. The victim was shot in the hip three times during the melee.

When police arrived, they found the victim, a Deer Valley student, and identified on social media by suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local medical facility where succumbed to his injuries.

In an exclusive video sent to the Herald from a student who has chosen to remain anonymous, a brawl involving over a dozen students can be seen. Off camera, the firing of five gunshots can be heard. (Warning video contains graphic scenes of violence and disturbing sounds of gunshots) – Video of fight & sounds of gunshots at DVHS 01-31-20

No arrests have been announced yet by the Antioch Police Department, and their investigation into who the shooter or shooters were continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Smith at 925-779-6876, or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



