Possible gun incident on Antioch High campus Wednesday morning, police seek two students involved

Antioch High School Principal Louie Rocha sent out the following message to parents of students about a possible gun incident on campus, Wednesday morning:

“Good Morning. This is Louie Rocha, Principal of Antioch High School with an important safety announcement. Earlier this morning, two students were involved in an altercation. During the altercation, a student dropped then retrieved what appeared to be a weapon. Both students fled the campus and APD is currently investigating. All students have returned to class and school has resumed its normal schedule. Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns.”

A call has been made to the Antioch Police Media Line for more details. Check back here, later for any updates to this report.



