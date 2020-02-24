Police arrest boy whose gun discharged during fight at Antioch High Wednesday

Investigation continues

By Lieutenant John Fortner, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at approximately 9:30 AM, Antioch police officers were called to the Antioch High School campus regarding a physical altercation between two juveniles. During the fight, one of the juveniles brandished a firearm. As the fight continued, the firearm was discharged and fell to the ground. One of the juveniles picked up the firearm and fled on-foot away from the campus. The other involved juvenile also fled off campus. As officers converged on the area, the juvenile who fled with the firearm was located and safely detained. The firearm used in the incident was not located. It was determined that no one was injured as a result of the firearm discharge. (See related article).

During the investigation, all the involved parties were identified. The juvenile that fled with the firearm was booked into the juvenile hall in Martinez. Today, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, the other involved juvenile (who originally brandished the firearm) was safely taken into custody in the City of Brentwood and will be booked in the juvenile hall.

Currently, the investigation is still ongoing. The Antioch Police Department would like to thank the AUSD staff that contributed to a quick response and assisted with the investigation of this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Torres at (925) 779-6925. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Antioch High Principal Louie Rocha sent out a message to parents, that morning:

“Good Morning. This is Louie Rocha, Principal of Antioch High School with an important safety announcement. Earlier this morning, two students were involved in an altercation. During the altercation, a student dropped then retrieved what appeared to be a weapon. Both students fled the campus and APD is currently investigating. All students have returned to class and school has resumed its normal schedule. Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns.”



