New month-long February exhibit “Antioch, a Cultural Perspective” at the Antioch Historical Society Museum

By Milanka Schneiderman

Antioch is recognized as one of the most diverse communities in the Bay Area and the Antioch Historical Society Museum would like to celebrate that diversity during the month of February with a multicultural exhibit called “Antioch, a Cultural Perspective”. The exhibit includes the following cultural groups who each has their own display: Italian, Portuguese, African American, Hispanic and Chinese.

Other cultures will be featured in future exhibits as this is hoped to be an annual exhibit. The exhibit will be on display in the Riverview Room on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. during the entire month of February.

The museum, located at 1500 W. 4th Street at the curve of Auto Center Drive, has a mission statement to preserve history of “cultural and historic value”.

“We really want the Antioch Historical Society Museum to be very inclusive of all and relevant to the changing demographics of residents of Antioch by showcasing their history and culture in February,” said Dwayne Eubanks, President, Antioch Historical Society Museum. “A focus on diversity will be a major goal of the museum now and in the future as we embrace all of Antioch’s residents including the youth.”

The exhibit’s African American display will be updated to include Roger Henry, the first African American to serve in elected office, having been elected to the Antioch School Board, and the first to serve on the city’s Planning Commission. In addition, Teri Lynn Shaw, the first African American woman to serve on the Antioch School Board, will also be added to the display.

Modernizing presentation equipment is one method that the museum hopes to reach out to younger generations of residents. They recently received two grants from the City of Antioch and the Antioch Community Fund to purchase new electronic presentation equipment. February’s “Antioch, a Cultural Perspective” hopes to reach out to a wider audience of Antioch residents with this exciting, new exhibit.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



