Motorcyclist suffers major injuries in Antioch accident Thursday evening

By Sergeant Matthew Harger #3305, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at approximately 5:25 pm, Antioch Police Officers were dispatched to Oakley Road and Willow Avenue regarding a solo motorcycle collision. Upon arriving on scene Antioch Police Officers located the 44-year-old male motorcycle driver down in the roadway suffering from major injuries. American Medical Response Ambulance and Contra Costa Consolidated Fire Department personnel were on scene administering first aid until the driver was transported by helicopter to a local hospital. The motorcycle driver is currently in critical condition with life threatening injuries.

Antioch Police Traffic Investigators responded to the scene to conduct the collision investigation.

The preliminary investigation appears to indicate the motorcycle driver lost control of the motorcycle and collided with the ground. There were no other vehicles involved in this collision.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Traffic Officer Padilla at (925) 779-6900 ext. 85319 or bpadilla@ci.antioch.ca.us.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



