Man stabbed in Antioch early Monday morning, police search for male suspect

By Lieutenant John Fortner, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

In the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, Antioch police officers were called to the 3100 block of Gentrytown Drive on the report of an adult male victim who had been stabbed. When officers arrived at the scene, they contacted one 26-year-old male victim suffering from a stab wound. Police learned the victim was in a physical altercation with a known suspect who stabbed him during the fight. Afterwards, the 26-year-old male suspect fled the scene prior to responding officers’ arrival. Police administered first-aid to the victim until emergency paramedics arrived and transported him to a local area hospital. The victim was taken into surgery and is listed in critical condition.

Antioch Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigators and Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. At this time, the suspect responsible for this stabbing has not been located. Currently, the investigation is still active, and evidence is being collected.

This preliminary information is made available by the Investigations Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Bledsoe at (925) 779-6884. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



