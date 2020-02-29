Los Medanos College seeks nominations for annual César Chávez Awards

Los Medanos College (LMC) is preparing to host its annual César Chávez Celebration on Friday, March 27, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A reception will begin at 6:00 p.m., followed by the awards and recognition ceremony at 7:00 p.m. LMC is located at 2700 East Leland Road in Pittsburg. The public is welcome to attend, and the event is free.

Los Medanos College hosts this event each year to honor the life of César Chávez and to recognize East Contra Costa County community leaders who continue his great tradition of service and social activism. A true American hero, César Chávez exemplifies service to community and non-violent social change.

The college is now seeking nominations for three recognition awards, which will be presented at the event. The LMC César Chávez Award for Exemplary Community Service, established in 1995, is awarded to local residents who have demonstrated a long-standing commitment to service and who represent the core values established by César Chávez: Service to Others, Sacrifice, Help the Most Needy, Determination, Non-Violence, Acceptance of All People, Respect for Life and the Environment, Celebrating Community, Knowledge, and Innovation. The East County Educator Award honors members of the educational community who demonstrate the above values and a commitment to student success and equity, particularly for low-income students and students of color. The Chávez Spirit Award recognizes student/emerging leaders who are making an impact on East Contra Costa County in the areas of advocacy and social justice.

To submit nominations for the César Chávez awards, visit: www.losmedanos.edu/chavez/nominate/ . The deadline for nominations is February 29, 2020.

Details about other LMC activities celebrating the life and legacy of César Chávez can be viewed at: www.losmedanos.edu/chavez/event .



Share this: