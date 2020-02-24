Give $4 or More for the Fourth!

The annual fundraising campaign to help pay for all the Antioch July 4th Celebration festivities, including the parade in historic, downtown Rivertown, where Antioch got its start and was renamed from Smith’s Landing on July 4th, 1851, as well as the live music, use of the fairgrounds, public safety and of course the awesome fireworks show, that night.

The day’s activities will also include a car show, as well as food, craft and vendor booths.

So far $20,000 has been raised out of the total goal of $90,000. We’re asking everyone to do something and if every family in Antioch gave just $4 we’d meet our goal.

So, do what you can to help the Celebrate Antioch Foundation put on another fun, festive time celebrating Independence Day, and both America’s and Antioch’s birthdays!

Give $4 or more for the 4th with a tax deductible contribution at www.CelebrateAntioch.org. Then be sure to watch the thermometer on the front page of the Antioch Herald each month and this website, as well as the Celebrate Antioch Foundation, Antioch Rivertown and Antioch Herald Facebook pages, through July to see the progress.



July 4th Fundraiser Thermometer web

