Frazier introduces bipartisan resolution asking Dep’t of Homeland Security to delay REAL ID implementation

Millions of Americans could be rejected at airport security without a delay in REAL ID implementation date

Sacramento – Earlier today, Assemblymembers Jim Frazier (D-Fairfield) and Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield), Chair and Vice-Chair of the Assembly Transportation Committee, introduced AJR 28, a resolution asking the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to delay REAL ID implementation for domestic air travel by at least three years.

“Over 7 million Californians have a REAL ID and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) estimates that 16 million Californians will need one by October 1st of this year,” said Assemblymember Frazier. “That means more than twice as many people need to come into a DMV field office between now and October, than in the entire previous two years combined.”

AJR 28 calls for DHS to delay REAL ID requirements for traveling on a domestic flight by at least three years, allowing for a five-year cycle for most Californians to come into the DMV when their IDs expire.

“The DMV has failed on the implementation of REAL ID,” said Assemblyman Vince Fong. “We have already seen very clearly the many problems plaguing the DMV, which have caused undue frustration to the public visiting the department. In order to prevent bigger customer service issues, we need to give California more time for implementation in order to reduce confusion for Californians and to prevent future travel problems at our airports.”

REAL ID is not just a California problem. The American Travel Association estimates that 72% of Americans do not have a REAL ID, and that 57% of Americans are unaware they need one to fly inside the US. The American Travel Association estimates that 78,500 Americans will get rejected by airport security on the first day of REAL ID implementation and that the U.S. economy will lose out on nearly $300 million of travel related economic spending in the first week.”

