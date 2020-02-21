Emotions run high at special Antioch School Board meeting on school safety Tuesday night

Family members of teen who died from gunshot at Deer Valley High following Jan. 31 basketball game speak, blame lack of security, police; school site security staff, principal respond

By Allen Payton

Accusations were lodged by members of the public against the board, district officials and the school principal of not caring, a lack of security and police at Deer Valley High School the night of the shooting that resulted in the death of 16-year-old student, Jonathan Parker, as well as calls for the resignation of the board president during an emotional, special meeting of the Antioch School Board, Wednesday night.

The sparsely attended meeting was held in Antioch High School’s Beede Auditorium, which has a capacity of 1,500 seats, in response to the tragic incident that occurred on Friday, Jan. 31 following a basketball game between Antioch High and Deer Valley High Schools.

The one item on the meeting’s agenda was listed as Comprehensive School Safety Plans. But, what started out as a presentation of the measures currently underway for school site safety in the district, at one continuation high school and two middle schools, ended with emotional calls for the resignation of Diane Gibson-Gray from her position as board president by two other school board trustees and just flat out resignation by members of the public, complaints by Parker’s family members, and a school site safety staff member at Deer Valley High refuting claims of a lack of safety on the campus, that night.

School Site Safety Presentation

The presentation by school and district staff included discussion of restorative practice, building community relationships among students, teachers and staff, trauma informed training, the CARE Team and Wellness Room at Park Middle School and the Sandy Hook Promise, which “empowers students to end social isolation” of other students. Part of that will be the use of a new “Say Something” anonymous reporting system app, which will be introduced during the Say Something Week in March, according to Scott Bergerhouse, the district’s Director of Student Support Services. Students and staff will download the app to their phones so they can anonymously report something they see on social media.

“Within two minutes Sandy Hook folks will assess the situation and contact the local police department,” he explained.

Students will be encouraged to share what they know “with a trusted adult.”

Bergerhouse also mentioned that Superintendent Stephanie Anello and Antioch Police Chief Tammany Brooks, who was in attendance during the meeting and spoke with residents after, “are working on grants for police presence at sporting events.”

He also stated that Measure T, the bond measure on the March 3 ballot, “will increase safety” at the schools in that part of the district if it passes.

Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, Christine Ibarra shared the comments of Deer Valley High students during a meeting she had with them.

“Students said ‘we don’t want more safety. We want more relationship and community. More building each other up instead of tearing down,’” Ibarra said.

Deer Valley High Incident More Important

But, two school board members and members of the public weren’t interested in all of that. They wanted to discuss the shooting at Deer Valley High, why and how it happened and what can be done to prevent it from occurring, again in the future.

In spite of requests by Trustee Ellie Householder to not focus on the Deer Valley High incident, but have the meeting be a more, broad discussion of school site safety, she and Trustee Cystal Sawyer-White attacked Gibson-Gray and staff, in what appeared to be efforts to pander to those in the audience.

At the regular meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12, Householder said about holding the special meeting, “first would be just to review what our safety protocols at our schools and from a district wide perspective, board policy, board bylaws. Just overview of what our safety plan is”

“And then second point I would like to make is I really do like the idea of this kind of, because it’s not going to be a town hall because it’s going to be an official board meeting, right, but that kind of spirit and that idea to, you know we have, you know maybe three items,” she continued. “That’s reviewing the site policy, the district policy, and our policies and then having there be a, you know obviously, public comment, and then that could be a time where the public can come and tell us, you know, how they feel and what direction they think we should go in, and then from there we can, you know, kind of make, have there be an item for further discussion at a next board meeting.”

Yet, at the special meeting Householder said, “Quite frankly, I’m appalled we had to fight to have this agendized, tonight. This is a reflection on the board president. Board President Gibson-Gray failed to act. I’ll be asking for her resignation, tonight.”

Applause from the audience drowned out the rest of her comments which were about Gibson-Gray resigning as board president, not as a trustee.

“I’m concerned we’re not addressing Deer Valley High School,” Sawyer-White said. “Where’s the principal? The parents and family are here.”

“I would have appreciated a presentation on Deer Valley’s site safety,” she said later in the meeting. “The next steps would be to address that, tomorrow.”

Public Commments

Jerome Householder was the first to speak during public comments, referring to the board meeting on Feb. 12 he mentioned, “the eye rolling, the condescending behavior of the board members at last week’s meeting.”

“Where is the safety? Where is the security guard?” he asked.

The second speaker, Laneasha Lee, a mother of a student in the district and an employee at Deer Valley High said, “you guys got to do something and do something, now. You got to do your job because you’re killing our babies. Go get us some police officers during those games.”

Mary Lynn Peck then said, “there’s not safety in our schools. My daughter who teaches (at an AUSD school)…is frightened.”

“I am very dismayed,” she added, also calling for Gibson-Gray’s resignation.

One of Jonathan Parker’s aunts, Margarita Gurule was upset with the school district officials.

“He fought for 15 hours. None of you showed up to the hospital,” she said. “Why haven’t any of you called my sister? This was Jonathan’s first game he went to.”

Antioch resident, business owner and former president of the NAACP East County Branch, Joseph Adebayo spoke as a parent.

“I told my niece I could no longer pick her up because the guy that actually fired the shot was so close to my car,” he stated. “As we were driving out of Deer Valley…the cop car was driving in. It was too late. I told my niece I would no longer allow her to go to games unless there are police before and after the game.”

Another of Parker’s aunts, Ms. Solario, asked “where was security? It took my nephew’s life. It allowed the kids to jump him and then kill him.”

“We have not yet heard from Deer Valley’s principal,” she continued. “This is not OK. You have resources out here in the audience willing to do whatever they can.”

Another family member said, “we haven’t heard from the principal. Is it because my nephew is a minority? You all ought to be ashamed of yourselves.

Courtney Campbell Reich, a parent of a Deer Valley High graduate said, “we wanted to hear something, we heard nothing. Six days later the PTSA Board President asked for a meeting.”

She then thanked Anello, Householder and Chief Brooks “for responding to our email.”

“We need more police, better lighting and cameras that work,” she continued, then mentioned an “assault of a school volunteer” speaking of herself, “a football game brawl and now murder.”

Emily Woodhall, a counselor at Deer Valley High said, “I’m here to fight for the needs of my students because they are grieving the loss of their friend, their innocence, their loss of safety. At Deer Valley High School there are no mental health counselors.”

Willie Mims, representing the East County Branch of the NAACP, said “you have to show compassion to this family. I think you let these people down. I didn’t hear anything about the incident.”

“You had over $1 million in site safety,” he continued. “Where was your site safety? You’re spending money in the wrong direction.”



School safety meeting 1





School safety meeting 2





Cousins and family members of Jonathan Parker

