Drama Factory presents The Cat and The Devil play in Rivertown in March

A story by James Joyce adapted for the stage by John Ballesteros

It is medieval France and the Town of Beaugency is in trouble. There are feral cats causing a ruckus everywhere, the ferry to transport merchants and goods across the river has sank and the townspeople are grumbling……The Lord Mayor and Town Magistrate need to devise a way to save themselves.

Enter the Devil. With a plan. A plan that will solve everyone’s problems. Or will it?

Join the Drama Factory in this fun-for-all ages adaptation of a James Joyce classic.

March 20, 21, 27,28 at 7:30pm

March 21, 22, 28 at 1:30 pm

Nick Rodriguez Community Center Theatre, 213 F Street, Antioch

Admission: $10.00 General, $8.00 Senior

Matinee 3/22 is FREE SENIOR SUNDAY (no charge for attending Seniors)

The theatre seats 192, tickets are only sold at the door. Box office opens1/2-hour before showtime. Cash and CC/ATM accepted.

The Drama Factory is a local non-profit organization that maintains free access to quality and original arts programs for all participants. If you would like more information about the play, or about The Drama Factory you can visit our website at https://www.dramafactory.org.



Share this:



The Cat & The Devil play

