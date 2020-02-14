Deer Valley boys’ basketball undefeated season ends with a loss on last second shot by Heritage

End season in first place in BVAL; playoffs begin next week

By Jamauri Bowless

The Deer Valley High boys’ varsity basketball team ended their undefeated in league season with a to Heritage 42-40 on a game-winning shot with under three seconds left in the game. The Wolverines finished 17-9 overall, with a 9-1 league record.

The end the season in first place, trailed by Pittsburg, Liberty and Heritage tied for second with 5-5 records in league play, Antioch ended in third place with a 4-6 record, and in last place is Freedom with a record of 2-8.

Assistant Coach Quincy Smith said the team will find out seeding this Sunday when the North Coast Section (NCS) Division 1 playoff schedule is released.

Please check back with the Antioch Herald for more details.



