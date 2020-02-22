Head for round three of playoffs next Wednesday night

By Allen Payton

The BVAL’s top boys’ basketball team from Deer Valley High, beat their first two opponents during the playoffs, this week. The games are a part of the “CIF North Coast Section 2020 Boys’ Basketball Championships – Division 1” tournament.

The Wolverines outscored the Amador Valley Dons 54-45 in Pleasanton during their first playoff game on Tuesday night, Feb. 18. (See game photos, here.)

Deer Valley then faced Heritage High in Brentwood, during the second playoff game, last night, Friday, Feb. 21 and beat the Patriots by a score of 60-42. That avenged their final game loss against Heritage – their only one during regular season – by just two points from a last second shot.

The 19-9 Wolverines will host the 23-5 Granada Matadors for the third-round playoff game on Wednesday night, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. If Deer Valley wins that game, they will go on to play in the championship game against either De La Salle or Monte Vista. Date and time TBA.



Share this: