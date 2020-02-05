Contra Costa Deputy Sheriffs Association recommends Glover for re-election

By Allen Payton

In a news release, today The Contra Costa Deputy Sheriffs Association announced they are “proud to recommend Supervisor Federal Glover on Election Day, March 3rd. Please join us.”

“Under Supervisor Federal Glover’s leadership, Contra Costa County has opened three Family Justice Centers to help victims of domestic violence, elder abuse and human trafficking and hired new deputies to respond more efficiently to 911 calls,” the announcement continued. “Supervisor Glover also fought for cameras to deter freeway shooters. Contra Costa’s Deputy Sheriffs wholeheartedly support Supervisor Glover’s re-election. We ask you to join our deputies in voting for him on or before Election Day, March 3rd.”

Glover is running for his sixth term on the Board of Supervisors, having first been elected in 2000. He faces two opponents, County Assessor Gus Kramer and Martinez Planning Commissioner Sean Trambley. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the Primary, the top two candidates will face off in the General Election in November.



CCCDSA logo

