Concerts, movies and children’s play at El Campanil Theatre in February
A Winter Beach Party with Surf’s Up:
The Songs of The Beach Boys…and More!
Saturday February 8 8:00 pm
Adults: $32 Seniors: $29 Youth: $15
Reserved Seating
The Princess Bride (1987)
Classic Film Series
Sunday February 9 2:00 pm
Adults: $9 Seniors: $8 Students: $8
General Seating
City Mouse and Country Mouse
Performed By El Campanil Children’s Theatre
Friday February 14 at 7:30 pm
Sunday February 16 at 2:00 pm
Adults: $13 Seniors: $11 Youth (Under 18): $9
General Seating
Contra Costa Chamber Orchestra
“Epic Tales”
Saturday February 15 2:00 pm
Adults: $20 Seniors: $15 Students: $7
General Seating
International Film Showcase
Pain & Glory (Spain/France)
Oscar Nominated 2020 Best International Feature Film
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role Antonio Banderas
Sunday February 23 2:00 pm
Adults: $9 Seniors: $8 Students: $8
General Seating
Delta Blues Festival 10th Annual Benefit Concert
Saturday February 29 7:00 pm
Gold Circle (1st 3 rows): $40
Adults: $30 Seniors (62 & Over): $28
Child (Ages 10 – 17): $15
Reserved Seating
El Campanil Theatre is located at 602 W. 2nd Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. For tickets visit www.elcampaniltheatre.com or the Box Office next door to the theatre, Tuesday through Friday 10 am to 2 pm or one hour before shows, or call (925) 757-9500.
CC Chamber Orchestra Epic Tales