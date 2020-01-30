Concerts, movies and children’s play at El Campanil Theatre in February

A Winter Beach Party with Surf’s Up:

The Songs of The Beach Boys…and More!

Saturday February 8 8:00 pm

Adults: $32 Seniors: $29 Youth: $15

Reserved Seating

The Princess Bride (1987)

Classic Film Series

Sunday February 9 2:00 pm

Adults: $9 Seniors: $8 Students: $8

General Seating

City Mouse and Country Mouse

Performed By ​El Campanil Children’s Theatre

Friday February 14 at 7:30 pm

Sunday February 16 at 2:00 pm

Adults: $13 Seniors: $11 Youth (Under 18): $9

General Seating

Contra Costa Chamber Orchestra

“Epic Tales”

Saturday February 15 2:00 pm

Adults: $20 Seniors: $15 Students: $7

General Seating

International Film Showcase

Pain & Glory (Spain/France)

Oscar Nominated 2020 Best International Feature Film

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role Antonio Banderas

​Sunday February 23 2:00 pm

Adults: $9 Seniors: $8 Students: $8

General Seating

Delta Blues Festival 10th Annual Benefit Concert

Saturday February 29 7:00 pm

Gold Circle (1st 3 rows): $40

Adults: $30 Seniors (62 & Over): $28

Child (Ages 10 – 17): $15

Reserved Seating

El Campanil Theatre is located at 602 W. 2nd Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. For tickets visit www.elcampaniltheatre.com or the Box Office next door to the theatre, Tuesday through Friday 10 am to 2 pm or one hour before shows, or call (925) 757-9500.



