Car crash in Antioch Thursday afternoon results in driver detained by police, taken to hospital

By Allen Payton

A single vehicle crash in the 1300 block of San Jose Drive in Antioch, about 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon resulted in a man being detained by police and then transported to the hospital.

“They took the driver away in an ambulance, after they had him in the police car,” said resident Jeff Strawther who was driving by the scene of the accident on his way home from work. “He was pretty resistant.”

“Don’t drink and drive! Especially at 2:00 in the afternoon….praise God no one was seriously hurt in this accident,” he posted on his Facebook page.

A call has been placed to Antioch Police for more details and to confirm if it was DUI related. Please check back later for updates to this report.



Car accident on San Jose Dr Antioch 02-13-20

