Boy struck by car, killed crossing street in Antioch Thursday night

By Sergeant Matthew Harger #3305, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at approximately 6:45 pm, Antioch Police Department Officers were dispatched to Lone Tree Way just east of Deer Valley Road regarding a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. Upon arriving on scene Antioch Police Officers located the 11-year-old male in the roadway suffering from major injuries and he was eventually pronounced deceased at the scene by Contra Costa Consolidated Fire Department personnel.

Another victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries according to post on Twitter by the Con Fire Public Information Officer.

Antioch Police Traffic Investigators responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. The involved driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be involved at this time.

The preliminary investigation appears to indicate the victim was crossing Lone Tree Way outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Traffic Officer Johnsen at (925) 779-6900 ext. 84265 or ejohnsen@ci.antioch.ca.us.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Share this:



Car that struck boy KTVU

