Award winning local author of World War II novels Sarah Sundin to hold book signing at Antioch Barnes & Noble Saturday

Barnes & Noble in Antioch, is all ready for Sarah Sundin’s book signing on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2-4 pm. As you can see, they have plenty of copies of the entire Sunrise at Normandy series, Sundin’s latest trilogy. The store is located at 5709 Lone Tree Way.

She has written three other trilogies based on actual events and people during World War II, entitled the Wings of Glory series, Wings of the Nightingale series and Waves of Freedom series.

Sundin, who lives in Antioch, has won multiple awards for her writing and credits her own family’s war-time experience for her inspiration.

“In January 2000, I woke from a dream so intriguing I had to write it down. I proceeded to write a really bad 750-page contemporary Christian romance,” she writes in her bio on her webpage. “That book will never be published, but it led me to join a critique group, attend writers’ conferences, and join American Christian Fiction Writers.”

“Family tales drew me to the World War II era,” Sundin continues. “I first submitted A Distant Melody in 2003, and over the next five years I accumulated a pile of rejection letters. In 2008, a submission at Mount Hermon Christian Writers Conference led to the sale of the Wings of Glory series.”

Since then she has received four more three-book contracts. The Sea Before Us received the 2019 Reader’s Choice Award from Faith, Hope, and Love. Both When Tides Turn and Through Waters Deep were named to Booklist’s “101 Best Romances of the Last 10 Years,” Through Waters Deep received the 2016 INSPY Award and was a 2016 Carol Award Finalist, and my novella “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” in Where Treetops Glisten was a 2015 Carol Award Finalist. In 2011, She received the Writer of the Year Award at the Mount Hermon Christian Writers Conference.

When not writing, Sundin teaches Sunday school and women’s Bible studies and speaks to school, community, women’s, historical, and church groups. Visit her speaking page for more information.

To learn more about Sundin and her books, visit www.sarahsundin.com.

