Apply for free School Pool bus passes for youth in Antioch, East County in March

Starting March 2nd through March 31, 2020, Tri Delta Transit will begin to accept applications for free bus passes for youth 19 years old and younger and attends a K-12 school in Antioch, Bay Point, Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, Knightsen, Oakley, and Pittsburg. Eligible students will receive a bus pass good for 20 rides on Tri Delta Transit. You can request passes for up to three students.

What is School Pool?

School Pool is a program that encourages students in grades 6-12 to use public transit instead of a car to get to and from school. The Spring 2020 East Contra Costa County School Pool program offers complimentary introductory Tri Delta Transit bus passes for up to three (3) students per household.

Eligibility Requirements:

If your child is 19 years of age or younger and attends a K-12 school in the following communities, you are eligible to apply: Antioch, Bay Point, Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, Knightsen, Oakley, and Pittsburg.

A parent or guardian must complete the application, pledge that their student will ride the bus to and from school instead of being driven by the parent/guardian, and agree to complete a follow-up survey to assess the effectiveness of the School Pool Program.

Program Rules:

Complimentary bus passes are available for up to three (3) students per household, while supplies last. Each eligible student will receive a bus pass good for 20 rides on Tri Delta Transit. Bus passes will be mailed to the home address provided on the application within 1-2 weeks of approval. Lost, stolen or damaged bus passes will not be replaced. Falsifying information on the application will disqualify you from School Pool and all other 511Contra Costa programs. School Pool and 511 Contra Costa reserve the right to make changes to program eligibility requirements and program rules at any time without prior notification.

Application period: March 2-31, 2020

For questions about the Spring 2020 East County School Pool program, contact 925-969-0841 Ext. 1004 or info@schoolpool.org.

School Pool is brought to you by 511 Contra Costa and is funded by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District and the Contra Costa Transportation Authority.



