Antioch to receive five FEMA trailers for homeless Saturday morning

In the City of Antioch’s effort to reduce homelessness, city officials applied to the Governor’s Office to be selected for five FEMA trailers that can be used to support homeless individuals and families. The City was selected to receive all five of the total 100 trailers the state is distributing. (See related article).

The trailers are part of Governor Newsom’s efforts to combat the homeless crisis in the state. They will be managed by a non-profit homeless service provider to be selected by competitive bid through the county. The five Antioch will be receiving can each provide emergency housing for three to four people.

Contra Costa Health Services’ Division of Health, Housing and Homeless Services (H3) will work with those who will temporarily call the trailers home. H3 integrates housing and homeless services within the health system and coordinates housing and homeless services across county government and in the community. As the administrator for the homeless Continuum of Care, H3 works with key partners such as the nonprofit homeless and housing services providers, law enforcement and cities to develop innovative and community-specific strategies to address the needs of people experiencing homelessness.

Where the trailers will be located in Antioch has yet to be decided.

The trailers will be delivered at 10:00 AM on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the City of Antioch Maintenance Yard, at 1201 W. 4th Street.



