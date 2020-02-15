Antioch School Board to hold special meeting to discuss school safety plans

By Allen Payton

In response to the recent shooting death of a student at Deer Valley High School following a basketball game against Antioch High on Jan. 31, the Antioch School Board will be holding a special meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7:00 p.m. to discuss comprehensive school safety plans.

According to Trustees Crystal Sawyer-White, the week following the shooting she and fellow Trustee Ellie Householder made the request for the item to be placed on the agenda, for the board’s regular meeting this past Wednesday. However that didn’t happen, and instead it was decided at the board meeting to discuss the issue during the special meeting this next Tuesday.

The public will have the opportunity to speak on the matter. The meeting will be held Antioch High School’s Beede Auditorium, 700 West 18th Street, Antioch. Or it can be viewed on the school district’s YouTube channel.



