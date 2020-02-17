Antioch resident writes “that’s it” vote no on Measure T

Dear Editor:

Did you get asked by the AUSD on how you feel about another tax? I sure didn’t as well as many of my neighbors. AUSD have alternative ways of raising funds for school maintenance and pushing for a 36-year tax is not the answer especially when 3 of our school board members will not be impacted by this tax if passed.

County Counsel has stated that “Approval of the measure does not guarantee that the proposed project or projects in the District that are the subject of bonds under the measure will be funded beyond the local revenues generated by the measure.” In other words, there is no guarantee that projects that start will be completed or even get off the ground.

Please review the County Counsel’s Impartial Analysis of Measure T:

“The California Constitution provides that school districts may issue bonds for the construction, reconstruction, rehabilitation or replacement of school facilities, including the furnishing and equipping of school facilities or the acquisition or lease of real property for school facilities, with the approval of 55% of the voters voting at an election for that purpose. By resolution, the Antioch Unified School District has proposed that bonds of the District be issued in an amount up to $105,000,000. This measure provides that proceeds from the sale of the bonds will generally be used to “provide up to date classrooms, renovate athletic fields and related facilities, replace underground water sewer and gas lies, and replace old and inefficient electrical, lighting, heating, plumbing and ventilation systems.” The specific projects are set forth in the bond project list attached to the resolution of the Board of Trustees. The measure provides that a citizens’ oversight committee will be established to ensure that bond proceeds are properly expended and that annual performance and financial audits will be conducted. The measure further provides that bond proceeds will only be used for the purposes specified in the measure, and not for any other purpose. Approval of this measure authorizes the levy of ad valorem taxes upon taxable property to repay the bonded indebtedness, both principal and interest, in each year that bonds are outstanding. The Antioch Unified School District has prepared a Tax Rate Statement, which represents the District’s best estimates of the property tax rates required to service the bonds. The estimated highest annual tax rate required to be levied to fund the bonds is expected to be $60 per $100,000 of assessed valuation. Approval of the measure does not guarantee that the proposed project or projects in the District that are the subject of bonds under the measure will be funded beyond the local revenues generated by the measure. The proposed project or projects may assume the receipt of matching state funds, which could be subject to appropriation by the Legislature or approval of a statewide bond measure. A ‘yes’ vote authorizes the issuance of the bonds and the levy of taxes as estimated in the Tax Rate Statement to repay the bonded indebtedness. A ‘yes’ vote by 55% of the voters within the District voting on the measure is required for passage of this measure. A ‘no’ vote on this measure disapproves the issuance of the bonds and the levy of the taxes for the bonded indebtedness.”

Tell the AUSD bullies “That’s It” and vote “No” on Measure T!

Gil Murillo

South Antioch Resident



