By Antioch Police Department

Officer Crandell was on an unrelated traffic stop at JCPenney when a man walked out of the store with $500 in stolen merchandise. The security alarm started going off at the store and the loss prevention officer flagged down Officer Crandell to tell her that the man was stealing. She was able to quickly apprehend the thief and recovered all of the stolen merchandise.

There has been an increase in shoplifting in this shopping center in recent weeks and our officers are doing extra patrols to combat it. Loss prevention is also doing an excellent job reporting thefts and obtaining suspect information. We are working closely with them to prevent theft and apprehend those responsible.



APD, suspect & stolen items recovered at JCP

