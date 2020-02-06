«
»

Antioch Police K9 assists with arrest of two for illegal drug sales and guns

Photos by APD.

By Antioch Police Department

Tongue out Tuesday! (Feb. 4, 2020) K9 Purcy showing off his recent “catch” after he recently completed his Narcotics Detection Course. K9 Purcy has been assisting Officers with numerous narcotics sniffs which recently resulted in the arrest of two subjects for narcotics sales and firearm possession. K9 Purcy is committed to helping officers take a bite out of crime!

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


APD K9 Purcy and catch 02-04-20


This entry was posted on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 at 2:12 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply