Antioch Police K9 assists with arrest of two for illegal drug sales and guns

By Antioch Police Department

Tongue out Tuesday! (Feb. 4, 2020) K9 Purcy showing off his recent “catch” after he recently completed his Narcotics Detection Course. K9 Purcy has been assisting Officers with numerous narcotics sniffs which recently resulted in the arrest of two subjects for narcotics sales and firearm possession. K9 Purcy is committed to helping officers take a bite out of crime!



APD K9 Purcy and catch 02-04-20

