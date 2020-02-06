«

Antioch Police add one more new officer to the force

Officer Chandler with Chief Brooks.

By Antioch Police Department

On Monday, Feb. 3, we welcomed Officer Joseph Chandler.

Joseph was born in San Leandro and raised in the East Bay. He graduated from Newark Memorial High School and pursued a career in sports broadcasting. After 13 years of working behind the scenes, Joe went after his dream of becoming a Law Enforcement Officer and was hired by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. During his time at the Sheriff’s Office, he was assigned to the Court Security Division, Transit Patrol, Parks Patrol and Headquarters Patrol.

Now that he doesn’t have a 104-mile daily commute, Joe is looking forward to spending more time with his family, watching their sporting events, and start to check off the “honey do list” his wife has for him.

