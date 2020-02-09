Antioch motorcyclist killed by DUI driver on Highway 4 in Pittsburg Sunday morning

Driver from Antioch taken to hospital, arrested; Driver of other car from Oakley sustains minor injuries

By CHP-Contra Costa

Early this morning, at approximately 2:09am, CHP Contra Costa responded to a collision involving three vehicles on Hwy-4 eastbound, just east of Bailey Road. Upon CHP & emergency personnel arrival, a 2002 Volkswagen sedan, a 2015 Toyota sedan, and a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle had been involved in a collision. Unfortunately, the solo male driver of the Harley (29 years old from Antioch) was killed in the crash. The solo male driver of the Toyota (20 years old from Oakley) sustained only minor complaint of pain injuries. And the solo male driver of the Volkswagen (59-year-old Tony Moss from Antioch) was transported to John Muir hospital in Walnut Creek for his injuries and suspicion of DUI driving.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office will be handling the release of identity of the deceased male rider from the Harley Davidson.

This incident is still under investigation and requires follow up investigation as well. But our preliminary report indicates the Volkswagen and Toyota may have been involved in a collision on eastbound Hwy 4 at Bailey Road and then the Harley Davidson became involved as well, subsequently ejecting the rider of the Harley Davidson and killing him. The driver of the Toyota suffered only minor injuries, remained on scene, and cooperated with the investigation.

While at the hospital, Officers placed Moss under arrest for felony DUI. Upon his release from the hospital early this morning, he was transported to the Martinez detention facility where he was booked into the county jail for two counts of FELONY DUI: 23153(a)VC & 23153(b)VC.

As this incident is still under investigation, if anyone has information regarding this collision or events leading up to it, call CHP in Martinez at 925-646-4980. Thank you.



