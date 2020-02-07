Antioch man arrested Tuesday for December murder of Pittsburg man

Identified as Mark Anthony Thomas. Second suspect still at large.

By Pittsburg Police Department

On December 14, 2019, the Pittsburg Police Department was notified of a person who was shot inside of a residence in the 200 block of Havenwood Circle in Pittsburg. At the time of the incident, the victim, along with his wife and children, were present when two armed and masked gunmen entered the residence and shot the victim following a brief struggle. Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old male resident suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

From initial information, officers learned that two masked gunmen entered the residence and engaged in an altercation with the man and other people inside the residence. Officers provided aid to the man until medical personnel arrived. The man later died from his injuries. (See related article).

Detectives began working the case immediately and painstakingly poured over many leads and pieces of evidence until they were able to identify one of the shooters involved in the homicide. That shooter has been identified a 35-year-old Mark Anthony Thomas from Antioch.

According to his Facebook page, Thomas is a rapper whose stage name is M80.

On February 4, 2020, Thomas was located at a residence in the 5000 block of Ranch Hallow Way in Antioch and arrested by our agency. He is currently in custody in Martinez on murder charges.

This is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any information please contact Detective Ruff at 925-252-4089.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



