Rockhounds find new jewelry, gems, findings, grab bags and supplies. Plus enjoy an auction exhibits and hands on projects for kids at the Antioch Lapidary Club’s annual Jewelry, Gem & Rock Show, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15 & 16. The event will run from 10 am to 5 pm and be held at the Contra Costa Event Park (fairgounds), 1201 W. 10th Street in Antioch.

Admission is $6.00 but free for children 12 and under, Scouts in uniform and active military with ID.

For more information contact Brenda Miguel at (925) 301-6957 or brenda.miguel@yahoo.com. For a distributor form visit www.antiochlapidaryclub.com.



