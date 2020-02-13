«

Antioch Lapidary Club to hold annual Jewelry, Gem & Rock Show Feb. 15 & 16

Rockhounds find new jewelry, gems, findings, grab bags and supplies. Plus enjoy an auction exhibits and hands on projects for kids at the Antioch Lapidary Club’s annual Jewelry, Gem & Rock Show, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15 & 16. The event will run from 10 am to 5 pm and be held at the Contra Costa Event Park (fairgounds), 1201 W. 10th Street in Antioch.

Admission is $6.00 but free for children 12 and under, Scouts in uniform and active military with ID.

The event will be held at the Contra Costa Event Center (Fairgrounds) at 1201 West 10th Street in Antioch.

For more information contact Brenda Miguel at (925) 301-6957 or brenda.miguel@yahoo.com. For a distributor form visit www.antiochlapidaryclub.com.

