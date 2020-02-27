Antioch High student arrested for possessing firearm magazine on school grounds

Discovered during investigation of but unrelated to lock down incident

By Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Watch Commander Community Policing Bureau

On Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at approximately 10:18 am, Antioch High School staff members made the Antioch Police Department aware of information provided by a student concerning three individuals on campus possibly armed with weapons. The school was placed on lockdown by school staff and the Antioch Police Department assisted the school in attempting to locate the individuals. (See related article).

The information provided by the student could not be substantiated and the lockdown was later lifted once the school was determined to be safe. An unloaded pistol magazine was located on a student during an unrelated incident that occurred while officers were on campus. The student was detained and placed under arrest for possessing a firearm magazine on school grounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



