Antioch High placed on lockdown due to another possible gun incident Thursday morning, student found with empty magazine clip

By Allen Payton

The following was posted on the Antioch High School Facebook page late Thursday morning, Feb. 27:

“Good morning, This is Antioch High School with an important safety announcement. A short time ago, a student reported that he saw a possible weapon on campus. As a precaution the school has been placed on lockdown and police are on campus. We will update you when the lockdown is lifted. Thank you!”

Then, at about 12:40 p.m. the following was posted:

“THE LATEST NEWS! This is Antioch High School with an update on this morning’s incident. The lockdown at Antioch High School has been lifted and all students are safe. Earlier this morning, a student reported that he saw a weapon on campus. The school immediately initiated lockdown procedures and notified police. APD did a thorough search of the campus and no weapons were located. However, a student was found to have an empty magazine clip that he reported he had shown to other students. Thank you for patience as we work to make our school as safe as possible for all students. Thank you!”

In response, Antioch School Board Trustee said “I am asking (Superintendent) Stephanie (Anello) to fill the School Resource Officer vacancy and meet with the CDE (California Department of Education) Director of School Emergency Planning and Safety. This is unbelievable these incidents keep occurring.”



