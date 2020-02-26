By Allen Payton

During their meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25, the Antioch City Council received positive news about a state grant the city was awarded for improvements to the Contra Loma Estates Park. The city applied for state funds through a competitive process designed to “create new parks and new recreation opportunities in underserved communities across California” according to the Statewide Parks Program webpage.

The park is located at the corner of Mahogany Way and Manzanita Way.

According to Nancy Kaiser, Antioch’s Parks and Recreation Department Director, there were “478 applications in this latest round” and “a $2.3 billion total ask.”

The funds are from Proposition 68 state parks and water bonds, which voters passed in 2018. It authorized “$4 billion in general obligation bonds for state and local parks, environmental protection projects, water infrastructure projects, and flood protection projects,” according to Ballotpedia.

“The state granted a total of $254.9 million and approved 62 projects statewide,” she added. “The Contra Loma Estates Park application was $2.9 million.”

The $2,952,000 in state funds will be used for the renovations to the park, including constructing new outdoor gym and exercise equipment, a shaded picnic and BBQ area, shaded structure, dog park, walking and jogging exercise pathway, climbing feature, lighting and fencing for existing basketball court, restroom, and lighting throughout the park.

The average grant request statewide was $4.8 million, and the average grant amount was $4.1 million, according to the California State Parks Statewide Parks Program webpage. It “is the largest park related grant program in California’s history.”

Only three projects in the county were approved. Two in Richmond and the one in Antioch.

Asked if the city received the entire amount, Kaiser replied “yes” to applause from the council.

“So, congratulations to everyone,” she said.

“Congratulations to you and all of us,” said Mayor Sean Wright. “Thank you, staff for the hard work.”



Share this:



OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

