“Women Win the Vote” exhibit in Contra Costa celebrating 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment begins with reception Feb. 1

Carrie Chapman Catt, President of the National American Woman Suffrage Association from 1915-1920 and founder of the League of Women Voters. Photo courtesy of LWV.

The public is invited to an opening reception on Saturday, February 1 to kick off the new exhibit “Women Win the Vote, in California, Contra Costa and the Nation” at the Contra Costa County History Center in Martinez.  “A Toast to the Indomitable Suffragists,” a program featuring feminist local historian Beverly Lane, will begin at 1 p.m.

The exhibit features the 72-year battle for American women’s right to vote, ending 100 years ago with passage of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 26, 1920.  It includes a display from the National Archives “Rightfully Hers,” suffrage banners, and a history of the movement. Stories of Contra Costa County woman leaders beginning in the 1920’s are also included.

The reception is sponsored by the Contra Costa County Historical Society and the League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the History Center, 724 Escobar in Martinez.  Street parking is available.

The Contra Costa History Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays each month.  Go to cocohistory.org for more information.

For more information on reception contact: lwvdv.org.

