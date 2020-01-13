Wanda Hom, Ralph Garrow chosen Antioch Citizens of the Year, Rick Fuller Real Estate Team is Small Business of the Year

Antioch Chamber announces annual awards; winners to be honored at annual gala, March 13

The Antioch Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2019 Annual Award winners:

Citizen of the Year

Lifetime Achievement – Ralph Garrow

Most Impact – Wanda Hom

Veteran of the Year

Denny Hollison, US Army Vietnam Veteran, VFW Commander

Youth of the Year

Chris Garcia, Antioch High School

Non-Profit of the Year

Fellowship Church

Business of the Year

Large/Corporate Business – Travis Credit Union

Small Business – Rick Fuller Team

Ambassadors of the Year

Tom McNell, Edward Jones

Jose Solorio, SERVPRO of Antioch

“I’m honored but I don’t necessarily believe I deserve it. I care a lot about Antioch, so, maybe my life has reflected that,” Garrow said, when reached for comment.

Hom is the Accounting Activities Specialist for Deer Valley High School and works with the student clubs and athletics to manage all the funds they bring in.

“Oh, man, I don’t believe it,” she said with a laugh. “I’m very honored and don’t feel deserving. There are so many others in Antioch who are more deserving. But, I’m happy to highlight Deer Valley High School and all of the things we do, here.”

Asked about her activities this past year, Hom responded, “it would be our educational foundation and its support for the school and the Every 15 Minutes driving safety program.”

“The Deer Valley Educational Advancement Foundation, which was started by the parents, has been around about 14 years, supporting the school,” she explained. “This year they’ll be raising funds for the choir to pay for risers with backs on them for safety. We’re always a place for homeless and foster students providing them with supplies and materials, such as backpacks.”

Fuller offered his thanks for the honor.

“I have a lot of respect for local businesses in Antioch and it’s very humbling to featured. I’d like to give thanks to my incredible team, amazing clients and my wonderful family,” he said. “I thank the Lord for His blessing and favor on our lives.”

Fuller has had the Rick Fuller Team for over 10 years and served 250 families and about $125 million in sales, last year. He also shared they have almost 1,000 five-star online reviews and have sold over 1,000 homes in their 10 years of business.

The annual Chamber gala will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 6pm. Tickets are $75 per person, or $600 for a reserved table of eight. Purchase of gala tickets can be made online at https://antiochchamber.com/2020-inaugural-gala-and-awards-ceremony/, by calling (925) 757-1800, or emailing frontdeskadmin@antiochchamber.com. Ticket sales will end March 2, 2020 at 5pm.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Rick Fuller Team





Wanda Hom & Ralph Garrow





Ralph Garrow & Rick Fuller Team

