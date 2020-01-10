Veterans’ Voices to host veteran authors and authors who explore veterans’ issues on Contra Costa TV Monday

On January 13th from 7:00-8:00 pm, we will talk with authors about the experiences and inspirations that shaped their literary works. Authors Steven Burchik, Bill Nelson, Jerry Whiting, Shauna Springer, and Jason Roncoroni will discuss their work, and take live call in questions.

The Veterans’ Voices monthly program can be seen live online on the County’s website and Facebook @Veteransvoices1. The show will broadcast live and re-run multiple times on Contra Costa Television (CCTV) at www.contracostatv.org. CCTV can be found on Comcast Channel 27, Wave Channel 32, and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99 throughout Contra Costa County.

Viewers can share their own experiences or ask a question by calling into the program at (925) 313-1170, Facebook @Veteransvoices 1 or email veteransvoices@contracostatv.org

For more information about the program, show topic or to arrange interviews, including many Veterans who volunteer to work on this locally produced talk show for Veterans, contact County Veterans Service Officer, Nathan Johnson, at nathan@vs.cccounty.us or (925) 313-1481.

Our intention is to explore the process that turns military stories and experiences into published works, and perhaps inspire other Veterans to find a voice through writing. We want to invite you onto the show to be a participant in this conversation.



