Two thieves arrested for stealing 42 pairs of jeans from Antioch J.C. Penney store, Friday
By Antioch Police Department
In response to recent thefts occurring at area J.C. Penney’s, our officers have upped their patrols of our Slatten Ranch store. Today, we arrested two subjects who came in the business and “forgot” to pay for 42 pairs of jeans valued at $70 each.
We appreciate the store’s cooperation as well as witnesses who call in information after the thefts.
Editor’s Note: A call has been made to the APD Media Line to obtain more details about this case. Please check back later for updates to this report.
thieves & stolen jeans 1-17-20