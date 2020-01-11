Two survivors to return today to scene of fatal Antioch car accident that took lives of four teens one year ago

By Velma Wilson

It was one year ago, today that six teens were involved in a tragic accident on Lone Tree Way in Antioch where two died on the scene and four others were critically injured. (See related article)

Today at 4:00 pm, a few of the survivors will be at the crash scene (located across from Walmart) for the first time since the accident to reflect and celebrate life.

My nephew, Willie Logan IV was the only male in the car, and he lost his leg and suffered traumatic brain injuries. But God spared his life. He is now completing his senior year at Antioch High School and on track to graduate in June.

Ne’Ari Dillworth, graduated high school last year after suffering major shoulder and leg injuries. Come meet them and hear their stories.



