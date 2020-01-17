Traffic stop leads to arrest of suspect in 2019 Antioch shooting murder

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

On January 12, 2019 at 1:52 PM, Antioch Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Peppertree Way for multiple shots fired and a man down. Officers arrived on scene and located 28-year-old Jacory Brown down in the street, suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body. Brown was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff. (See related article).

It was determined through this investigation that Brown and 23-year-old Jordan Thompson were involved in a verbal/physical altercation and Thompson shot Brown several times during the altercation. Antioch Police Department investigators spent most of 2019 attempting to track-down Thompson, but he evaded capture. On January 17, 2020 at 9:01 AM, an Antioch Police Department patrol officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle on Contra Loma Boulevard near Longview Road. Jordan Thompson was contacted as the lone occupant/driver of the vehicle. Thompson was arrested on a probable cause warrant related to this murder and interviewed at the Antioch Police Department. Thompson was later booked into the County Jail in Martinez and is being held with No-Bail allowed. This case will be presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office early next week.

No further information will be released regarding this case at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bledsoe at (925) 779-6884, or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



